Catherine L. "Cathy" (Ellis") Combs Catherine Combs 61, of Collinsville, IL, born on January 4, 1958 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Cathy worked as a CNA. She attended Meadow Heights Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Rogers; her parents, James F. and Nancy J., nee Rahr, Ellis, Sr.; brothers, Timothy Ellis and James F. Ellis, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Margaret Dillier; grandmother, Helen Ferris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Combs II. Surviving are her husband, Thomas "Tom" Combs III, whom she married on September 4, 1998 in Edwardsville, IL.; a daughter, Misty Hustedde of Collinsville, IL; step sons, Ryan Combs of Glen Carbon, IL, Tom (Julie) Combs of Copley, OH and Austen (Sarah) Combs of Highland, IL; a daughter-in-law, Shawnee Rogers of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Ethan Hustedde, Christopher Rogers, Jewel Rogers, Grace Combs, Elena Combs and Emma Combs; brother and sister, Fred J. (Cindy) Ellis of Belleville, IL and Rena (Michael) Biggs of Collinsville, IL; nephews, Michael (Erin) Iberg and Timothy "TJ" (Cassandra) Ellis; brother-in-law and sisters- in-law, Dawn Tague, Roxanne (Bill) Robinson and Paul (Di) Combs. Memorials may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Arrangements handled by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL

