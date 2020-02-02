|
|
Catherine Moore Catherine Moore, 86, of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away at home on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. She was born in Caseyville, Illinois on September 16th, 1933 to Raymond and Amelia (Mees) Kassing. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond (Pat) Kassing and Virgil Kassing, an infant sister Dorothy Kassing, and brothers-in-law Delmar Hunter and Jerry Guinn. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald D. Moore of Caseyville, Illinois, and children Cindy (Ron) Borkowski of Highland, Illinois, Donald A. (Felicia) Moore of Troy, Illinois; sisters Milanna "Mildred" Godat of Grand Prairie Texas, Delores Guinn of Grants Pass, Oregon, Mary Lou (Chris Vimonnimit) Hunter of Downey, California, one brother, Bernard (Mary Lou) Kassing of Caseyville, Illinois; grandchildren Matthew and Michelle Borkowski of St. Louis, Missouri, Caitlin Moore of White Plains, New York and Emily and Megan Moore of Troy, Illinois. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Fran Kassing of Caseyville, Illinois. Catherine enjoyed spending time with her family, annual fishing trips, enjoyed anything in the outdoors, cooking and taking care of her home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: Visitation will be Monday, February 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with an additional visitation one hour prior to funeral. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020