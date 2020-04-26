Catherine Rozycke Catherine Mary Rozycke, nee, Powell, age 96, anointed with the Blessed Jerusalem Olive Oil, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Catherine Mary Rozycke, nee, Powell, age 96, anointed with the Blessed Jerusalem Olive Oil, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Catherine was born on December 3, 1923 to John Wesley and Patrinela Catherine Powell, nee, Staszek. She had a profound devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary "La Bienheureuse Vierge Marie." On April 15, 1944, she married Raymond Richard Rozycke and they owned and operated Rozycke Services in East St. Louis, IL for 35 years. She lived 62 years in Ogles Neighborhood, where she was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. Catherine loved to travel and experience Pilgrimages throughout the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Rozycke; her daughter, Patricia Taubig; her son, Raymond W. Rozycke and her grandson, David Taubig; along with her six brothers and sisters. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Rozycke; a daughter-in-law, Candace Rozycke; her grandson, Richard (Jill) Rozycke; her granddaughters, Kimberly (David) Stein and Tammie Taubig; her great-grandchildren, Derrick, Brett and Tyler Rozycke, Michael and Emily Stein and Brendan, Breonna, Brittney Taubig. She is also survived by many family and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. There will be no services, but the family asks that you light a candle and say a Hail Mary and an Our Father prayer in memory of Catherine.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.