|
|
|
CATHERINE WALKER- Catherine L. Walker, nee Burgess, age 90, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Washington Park, IL, passed away June 8, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Friends may visit on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-6pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 6pm at the church. Burial Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lincoln, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019
Read More