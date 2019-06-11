Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Shiloh, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Shiloh, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Walker


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Catherine Walker Obituary
CATHERINE WALKER- Catherine L. Walker, nee Burgess, age 90, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Washington Park, IL, passed away June 8, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Friends may visit on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-6pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 6pm at the church. Burial Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lincoln, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.