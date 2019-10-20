|
BUHS- Cathleen S. "Cathy" Buhs, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Mecaskey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019