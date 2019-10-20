Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Cathleen Buhs Obituary
BUHS- Cathleen S. "Cathy" Buhs, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Mecaskey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
