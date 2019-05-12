|
Cathy Baum Cathy L. Baum, age 54, of Caseyville, IL, born on November 25, 1964 in Centreville, IL, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Cathy was a graduate of Mamie O. Stookey School and she participated in the Special Olympics. Cathy loved to swim and enjoyed visiting the beach. She had an infectious smile and loved kids. Cathy was a wonderful blessing to her family. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Mae Aileen Baum King. She is survived by her siblings, Carlotta Taylor (Barry) White of Caseyville, IL, Gail (Mike) Spicer of Trenton, IL, Gary (Pam) Baum of Granite City, IL and Ron (Michelle) Baum of Spokane, WA. Cathy is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ark Ministry-Trinity Baptist Church, 1997 Hartford Rd, Cosby, TN 37732 or trinitybaptist-newport.org/ Service: Private family services will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019