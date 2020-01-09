|
|
Cathy Rickard Cathy Rickard, nee Weber, 69, of Smithton, IL, born March 18, 1950, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rickard worked for many years as a supervisor for AG Edwards & Sons. She also worked as the school secretary at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Smithton, IL. After her retirement, she enjoyed being a member of the former Red Hat Ladies Lunch Group. She was a master cookie baker and loved crafting of any kind. Cathy was especially known for her card making and family picture taking. She never missed a year of making advent calendars for everyone. A devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Cathy never missed a sporting event in which her grandchildren were involved and was a serious hockey grandma. She was very strong in her Catholic faith and a very active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. She was lover of all holidays, especially Christmas, and always worked to make each one special for those she loved. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Edward Rickard whom she married on January 8, 1977, and who died on May 9, 2007; her parents, William and Mary, nee Quirin, Weber; two nephews; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Jacquot. Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Christopher (Jackie) Rickard of St. Louis, MO, Allen (Jayne) Rickard of Millstadt, IL, Peggy Hubbs of Millstadt, IL, and Linda Berberich (fiancé, Dan Weissert) of Lebanon, IL; ten grandchildren, Patti (John) Bievenue, Lisa Becker, Sarah (Jimmy) Davis, Trevor (Vicky) Hubbs, Hillary Hubbs, Adam Hubbs, Cory Berberich, Casey Berberich, Ryan Rickard, and Brady Rickard; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Ty, and Anna; two brothers, Bill (Dawn) Weber and Richard (Julie) Weber, both of Smithton, IL; two sisters, Nancy Rogers Guenther (Carl Guenther) of Swansea, IL, and Janet Jacquot of St. Louis, MO; a bonus sister, Jane Looney of O'Fallon, IL; a special niece, Christine Restivo of Fairview Heights, IL; and many dear nieces and nephews whom she adored and who adored her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Private family burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020