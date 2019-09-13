Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathy Schneider Cathy L. Schneider, nee Wells, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, October 5, 1947, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Cathy was a very loving person who always took care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty, nee Stephens, Wells; grandson, Josh Cheek. Surviving are her husband, Keith A. Schneider of Belleville, IL; 4 sons, David W. Cheek of Belleville, IL, Daniel W. Cheek of Belleville, IL, Joseph W. Cheek of Belleville, IL, Noah Ward of Belleville, IL; 4 grandchildren, Justin Cheek, Gage Cheek, Taylor Cheek, Nicki Schneider; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Roxanne (Fred) Macke of CA, Sue Range of Belleville, IL, Mary (Steve) Pyeatte of O'Fallon, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm. Private interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
