Cathy Wolfe Cathy M. Wolfe, age 60, of Beckemeyer, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born June 27, 1959 in Breese, the daughter of Herman and Mary Beth (Holthaus) Deiters. She married Stan Wolfe November 25, 1977 in Beckemeyer and were blessed with over 42 years of Love. He survives. Cathy was the most loving, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, and friend Godever created. She is survived by her son Brian ( Jamie) Wolfe of Belleville, her grandchildren Brittany, Parker and Jack; her mother Mary (Dwight) Shubert of Beckemeyer, her siblings: Tom (Jean) Deiters, Larry (Darla) Deiters both of Breese, Mary Lynn (John Pecsi) Hepner of Galva, Fr. Jim Deiters of O'Fallon, Gary Deiters of Washington, and Julie (Steve) Peters of Breese; brothers in law Brian Duncan of Beckemeyer and Earl (Laura) Wolfe of Pekin: She was a great & "Aunt Cathy" to many nieces and nephews. Cathy was preceded in death by her Dad and sister Rita Duncan and Nephew Andy Duncan. Cathy exuded life, love, joy, and laughter to everyone she met. She drew people together to celebrate life and be grateful. She assumed the role of "princess" creating a beautiful life with her husband Stan, family, and friends. Her happiest moments were either on a beach or poolside. Cathy always cared for others, whether it was as mom, a big sister, waitress, or the former owner of Subs N Stuff in Breese, and most recently as a manager at Faith Countryside Assisted living in Highland. She was involved in her community, helping develop Beckemeyer through her leadership on the Village Board (first woman ever appointed!) and the Beckemeyer Community Development Club. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Louis, Mo. C/O . Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer, Funeral: A Mass of Christian burial with Rev. Jim Deiters and Rev. Chuck Tuttle officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Anthony Church Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019