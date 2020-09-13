1/1
Cathyrne Piquard
Cathyrne Piquard Cathyrne Piquard, nee Morgan, 75, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 13, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was a retired cashier form Jefferson Barracks Hospital canteen and a member of T.O.P.S. and K.O.P.S. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Kukorola, Morgan, her husband, George Kenneth Piquard whom she married Oct. 13, 1962 and who died March 2, 2007, a granddaughter, Mary Cawvey, a sister, Maryann Cornman, two brothers, Frank and Floyd Morgan and sister-in-law, Linda Morgan. Surviving are her daughters, Donna (Mark) Cawvey of East Carondelet, IL, Monya (Toby) Riester of Dupo, IL; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Piquard, Curtis (Katie) Cawvey, Christina Cawvey; three great grandchildren, Brice Cawvey-Cason, Adain Cawvey-Kelley, Piper Meng; brother, Charles "Poncho" (Peggy) Morgan; sisters-in-law, Barb Morgan, Janet Wallis, Illa Mae Hicks; dearest companion, Dave Carter of Mascoutah, IL; nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Assn. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Funeral: A private funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating. An 11 AM public graveside service will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
