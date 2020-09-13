1/1
Cathyrne Piquard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathyrne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathyrne Piquard Cathyrne Piquard, nee Morgan, 75, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 13, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was a retired cashier form Jefferson Barracks Hospital canteen and a member of T.O.P.S. and K.O.P.S. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Kukorola, Morgan, her husband, George Kenneth Piquard whom she married Oct. 13, 1962 and who died March 2, 2007, a granddaughter, Mary Cawvey, a sister, Maryann Cornman, two brothers, Frank and Floyd Morgan and sister-in-law, Linda Morgan. Surviving are her daughters, Donna (Mark) Cawvey of East Carondelet, IL, Monya (Toby) Riester of Dupo, IL; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Piquard, Curtis (Katie) Cawvey, Christina Cawvey; three great grandchildren, Brice Cawvey-Cason, Adain Cawvey-Kelley, Piper Meng; brother, Charles "Poncho" (Peggy) Morgan; sisters-in-law, Barb Morgan, Janet Wallis, Illa Mae Hicks; dearest companion, Dave Carter of Mascoutah, IL; nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Assn. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Funeral: A private funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating. An 11 AM public graveside service will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Your mom was one of the sweetest people and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Jim and Wendy Wallis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved