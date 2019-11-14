|
Cecelia A. Helfrich Cecelia Helfrich, nee Orlet, 97 years of Millstadt, IL, died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was born April 8, 1922, in Paderborn, IL. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. Surviving are her daughter, Carol (Bert) Hucke; her son, Robert (Kathy) Helfrich; her grandchildren, Alan (Michelle) Hucke & Laura (Dan) Muskopf, her great grandchildren, Troy, Trevor & Travis Muskopf and Katie Hucke, her sister in-law, Rita Orlet, her brother-in-law, Clarence Lickenbrock, and brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Alvin & Rosie Helfrich, she is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Ben Helfrich, whom she married April 23, 1947 and he preceded her in death September 29, 2000; her parents, George & Mathilda, nee Karban, Orlet, her brothers, Tony Orlet & Clem Orlet, her mother-in-law & father-in-law, George & Theresa Helfrich, nee Schoenborn, and her sisters -in-law & brothers-in-law, Bertha & Edward Neff, Jerome & Ida Neff, Richard & Katheryn Helfrich, Lorraine Lickenbrock and Wilbert Helfrich. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in the form of masses to St. James Catholic Church or to the Millstadt Senior Center. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL. Visitation: will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. and on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. Funeral: Mass will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL., with Monsignor Marvin Volk, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Paderborn, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019