Cecelia Kowalczyk
October 5, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Cecelia A. Kowalczyk, born November 23 ,1934, 85 passed away Monday October 5, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents two brothers Florian and Edwards Kowalczyk, three sisters Leocadia Kowalczyk, Lucille Krawiecki, Theresa Gula and nephew Thomas Gula.
Cecelia is survived by special niece Mary Ann Fann, four nephews seven nieces and several great and great great nieces nephews.
She was a member of St Mary Church and St Ann's Alter Society, St Mary Choir, and PRCUA (Polish Hall).
Cecelia was cherished by her family, friends and all who knew her and will be sadly missed
View for Cecilia will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 9 am -11 am with Funeral mass at 11 am at St Mary's of Madison IL with funeral mass following at 11 am.
Burial will be Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville IL.
Memorial can be made in the form of masses or charity of your choice
Arrangement by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL.