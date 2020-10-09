1/1
Cecelia Kowalczyk
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecelia Kowalczyk
October 5, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Cecelia A. Kowalczyk, born November 23 ,1934, 85 passed away Monday October 5, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents two brothers Florian and Edwards Kowalczyk, three sisters Leocadia Kowalczyk, Lucille Krawiecki, Theresa Gula and nephew Thomas Gula.
Cecelia is survived by special niece Mary Ann Fann, four nephews seven nieces and several great and great great nieces nephews.
She was a member of St Mary Church and St Ann's Alter Society, St Mary Choir, and PRCUA (Polish Hall).
Cecelia was cherished by her family, friends and all who knew her and will be sadly missed
View for Cecilia will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 9 am -11 am with Funeral mass at 11 am at St Mary's of Madison IL with funeral mass following at 11 am.
Burial will be Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville IL.
Memorial can be made in the form of masses or charity of your choice
Arrangement by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St Mary's of Madison
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Mary's of Madison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved