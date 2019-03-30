|
|
Cecelia S. Turner Cecelia Turner, nee DeMange, 100, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, March 27, 1919, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Cecelia was a member of Queen of Peace Church Belleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Walter W. Turner, Parents, Christopher and Sophia nee, Touchette, DeMange, Sisters, Mary Huskey, Catherine Buese, Mildred Giltner, Rita Jarvis- Siekmann. Surviving are her Children, Sister Diane Turner SSND, (Pat) Beaver Prairie, IL, Robert Turner of Belleville, IL, Diane Briesacher of Belleville, IL, Brother, Vincent (Shirley) DeMange of East St. Louis, IL. 3 Grandchildren, Amy (Rob) Shortreed, Ann (Bobby) Chade, Chad Briesacher, 3 Great Grandchildren, Mackenzie Shortreed, Anthony Chade, Andrew Chade. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice. Visitation: Will be held from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, IL with Father Matthew Elie and Father James Long officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019