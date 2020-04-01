Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Cecil Comte


1938 - 2020
Cecil Comte Obituary
Cecil Comte Cecil W. Comte, 82, of Dupo, IL, born June 16, 1938 in Murphysboro, IL (Jackson County), passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital. Cecil was a U.S. Army Veteran; a member of the Columbia Masonic Lodge 474 AF & AM; Holy Family and St. Ann Militia. He was retired from Ameren Union Electric. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Helen, nee Gola, Comte and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Comte. Surviving are his wife, Sharon,nee Ham Comte; three children, Tonya (Al) Freeman of Dupo, IL, Jarrod (Tina) Comte of Columbia, IL, and Eric Comte; a sister, Mary Lou (Tom) Viner of South Bend, IN; two brothers, Bobby Comte of Cahokia,IL, Roy Comte; nine grandchildren, Drew, Mara, Ellie, Berkley, Cambree, Cory, Cameron, Chandler, and Caylie; and two great granddaughters. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend. A special thanks to Michael and Joe. Condolences may be express online at www.braunfh.com. Service: Private funeral services will be held. Services entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
