Cecil Foertsch

FOERTSCH - Cecil Melvin Foertsch, 85, of Marissa, IL was born on August 17, 1934 passed away July 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call at the First Methodist Church in Marissa, IL Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5-7pm and again Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9-11am. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Marissa, IL Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11am. Arrangements handled by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home.



