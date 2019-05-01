Cecilia Tebbe Cecilia L. "Ceil" Tebbe, age 96, of St. Rose, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese surrounded by her family. She was born November 15, 1922 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Herman and Juliana, nee Holtgrave, Kohlbrecher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cletus H. Tebbe, whom she married April 23, 1946 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose and he died November 25, 2008; siblings, Lawrence Kohlbrecher and wife Eleanor, Edward Kohlbrecher and wife Josephine, Erwin Kohlbrecher and wife Evelyn, Irene Grapperhaus and husband John "Boots", Lucille Jiambalvo and husband Tony, and Mary Tebbe and husband Lawrence; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Josephine, nee Grapperhaus, Tebbe. Surviving are her children, Janet Brede of Breese, Irma (Ron) Jenkins, Roger (Linda) Tebbe, and Nancy (fianc‚ Kevin Kerns) Boyd all of St. Louis; grandchildren, Stacie (Jeff) Liening, Ryan (Jaime) Scheetz, Brett (friend Lauren Archer) Tebbe, and Kyle Tebbe; step-grandchildren, Kevin (Tina) Jenkins and Brooke (Jason) Delgado; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Parker Liening, Callie, Lexie, and Livie Scheetz; step-great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews. Ceil worked on the family farm for many years alongside her husband Cletus, and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, and the St. Rose Development Club. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and the harmonica, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose Cemetery, or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: Will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary