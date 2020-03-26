|
Cecilia Walton Cecilia Marie Walton, 89 of Fairview Heights, Illinois formerly of Chaffee, Missouri died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. She was born February 23, 1931 in rural Chaffee to John Anthony and Bertha Lorena Lauck Halter. She had worked at J.C. Penney for 21 years. She was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her son, Frank Clyde Walton, Sr., a daughter, Cecilia Marie "June" Carey; three sisters, Lorene Francis Halter, Elizabeth Jeanette Stubbs and Anna Mae Smith; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, John Vincent Halter, Albert Leo Halter and William Leo "Bill" Halter and a sister, Dorothy Ann Dees. Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020