Cedric Gooden

Cedric Gooden Obituary
Cedric Montez Gooden Cedric Montez "Cold Kase" Gooden, 26, a resident of East St. Louis, Illinois passed Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory father; Felix Gooden, grandparents; Willie Davis and Shirley Davis, two aunts; Glenda (Jimmy) Adams, Edith Miller, three uncles; Gary Arnold, Christopher (Natasha) Davis, Romero Davis with a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: 11:00 A.M. 11:50 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 10 Norman Owens Place, East St. Louis, Funeral Service: will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon, Burial: will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, 10101 West Main, Belleville, Illinois at 2:30 P.M.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
