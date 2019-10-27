|
Celine Margaret Kaiser Celine Margaret Kaiser, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 in her home in O'Fallon surrounded by loved ones. Celine was born May 23rd, 1919 in Maryville, IL to Dominick and Frances [Giacoletto] Oberto. She was happily married to Dr E.G. Kaiser for twenty years. Surviving is her brother Robert Oberto (Dolores); her children, Carole (Lybarger) DuHadway, Betty (Lybarger) Reed; grandchildren, Robert Charles DuHadway Jr. (Jillian), Matthew Paul DuHadway (Shannon), Jason Glenn Reed (Iryna), Joshua Glenn Reed (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Charles, Madeline, Addison, Aidan, [DuHadway]; Maggie, Mollie, Jonathon, Celine, Violette [Reed] and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Norman Oberto (Bonnie). Celine was a dental assistant for many years under her husband's practice. She enjoyed painting as a hobby and painting for her friends and family. Celine enjoyed making stuffed animals for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzle in ink. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank Jim Merz for all his help and support during this difficult time.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019