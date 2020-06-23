Charity Swink Charity T. Swink, nee Tweedy, 93 years old of Dupo, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. She was born January 22, 1927, in Jonesboro, IL. Mrs. Swink was a member of the Dupo Church of the Nazarene and she was a faithful attendee of 1st Church of the Nazarene in Nashville, TN. She was a huge Kentucky Wildcats fan. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy (Dale) Johnson; her son, Jeff (Esther) Swink, her daughter, Brenda (Don) Tompkins, her brother, Steve (Roxanne) Tweedy, her sister, Faith Harris, her grandchildren, Blake (Ashleigh) Johnson, Derek (Magda) Tompkins, Kimberly (Steve) Tompkins, Beth (Rick) Hawkes & Erin (William) Biehl, her great grandchildren, Ian Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Everleigh Johnson, Halina Tompkins, Phoebe Tompkins, Jilian Hawkes, Evelyn Hawkes, Ella Hawkes, Sylvie Hawkes, Tristan Biehl, Liam Biehl & Greyson Biehl, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Cleo Swink, her parents, Ernest & Henrietta Jewell, nee Howe, Tweedy, her sisters, Helena Dorsey and Ava Ray, her grandson, Kyle Johnson, her granddaughter, Leah Johnson and her great grandson, Gabriel Biehl. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to 510 Foundation - Cheryl's List (510 Woodland St. Nashville, TN. 37206). For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Services: Graveside services will be in Jonesboro Cemetery in Jonesboro, IL. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Dupo, IL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.