Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Collinsville, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Collinsville, IL
1937 - 2019
Charleen Herr Obituary
Charleen Herr Charleen Herr, asleep in the arms of Jesus at age 82, was born January 12, 1937 in Collinsville, IL and passed away on November 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Charleen was a 1954 graduate of Collinsville High School and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville.. She started two businesses with her husband: The Udder End and The Flying Cow at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Schade and Frieda (nee Ruemler) Schade; brothers Richard and Alvin "Bud" Schade; a sister, Evelyn Davis; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Jean Herr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Philip Herr, whom she married on September 17, 1955; four sons: Jeffrey Herr of Swansea, IL, Bryan Herr of Chesterfield, MO, Kevin Herr of Collinsville, IL, and Daniel (Anne) Herr of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren: Maggie, Anne, Libby, Rachel, and Vincent III; and a daughter-in-law, Kate Herr of St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to Ghana Harvest, and will be accepted at the funeral home. For condolences, go to barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: services will be held 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, officiated by Rev. Kyle Wright and Rev. Dr. Dale Meyer. Burial will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2019
