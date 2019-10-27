|
Charlene H. Boyd Charlene H. Boyd, of Granite City and formerly of Glasgow, Illinois passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Granite City. She was born February 21, 1934 in Glasgow, a daughter of the late Archie and Iva May (Young) Hester. She married Jerry M. Boyd on October 25, 1958 at the Glasgow Baptist Church and he passed away on April 28, 1983. She had worked several years with Central Bank and Preferred Finance in Granite City and retired as a business manager from NSY Warehouse in St. Louis. Following her retirement, she worked with the Department of Aging and loved volunteering with the adult literacy program at the Granite City Library through S.W.I.C. She served many years as an election judge with Chouteau Township and also volunteered with FIGS. She had a passion for reading and helping others to do the same. She had a love for nature and enjoyed her plants and flowers. She cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children and their spouses Cynthia St. Clair of Overland, Missouri, Kevin and Gena Boyd of Granite City, Beth Boyd of Granite City and Jeffrey and Ann Marie Boyd of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Brittany St. Clair, Corey St. Clair, Kayla Albertina, Kiersten Smith, Conner York, Riley York and Nicole Boyd; eight great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Sammie, Carson, Hadley, Harper, Hensi, Kruz and Cooper; two sisters, Dorothy Kyllo of Alabama and Roberta Ryder of Glasgow; a brother, Dean Hester of Glasgow; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ellen Hester and two brothers, David and Corky Hester. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Coonrod Airsman Hires Funeral Home, 107 East Cross Street in Winchester on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend George Cowper officiating. Burial will follow at the Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City, 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 or support your local library system. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019