Charlene Hernandez Charlene Hernandez of House Springs, Missouri, entered into rest December 26, 2019 at the age of 61 years 3 months and 29 days. She was born August 28, 1958 in Belleville, Illinois to Ralph and Grace (nee Connor) Meyer. She is preceded in death by, her parents. She is survived by, her husband, Brian Hernandez, one daughter, Erica Springer; one granddaughter, Alexis Springer; one sister, Sharon Koch; two nieces, Sherry Koch and Kim Koch and many other family and friends. Charlene loved to go boating, camping and enjoyed trail riding. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to St. Louis at 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63110 or at 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, Illinois 60674. Services: Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of thisevent and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill. Arrangements handled by Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019