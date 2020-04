Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHRIMPF- Charlene E. Schrimpf, 79, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Private visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday April 24, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will private at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

