Charles "Cody" Abernathy
1988 - 2020
Charles "Cody" Abernathy
June 18, 1988 - October 23, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Charles "Cody" Abernathy, 32, of Caseyville, IL, died Friday, October 23, 2020, in Collinsville, IL.
Cody was born at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL, on June 18, 1988, to James and Marianne (Nee Long) Abernathy.
He worked for Local 100 as a Laborer. Cody was a proud dad and was very involved in his children's activities. He coached for the Collinsville Raiders Football team. He loved to talk to everyone and was the "Life of the Party". He was a "Clean-Freak". He loved racing his stock cars and did just about every week in Highland. Cody had a great smile with beautiful gray eyes. He enjoyed working and stayed active all the time.
He was preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather, Charles Long.
He is survived by his fiancé, Stacey Rito, Caseyville, IL; children, Serenity Abernathy, Noah Abernathy; parents, James and Marianne Abernathy, Caseyville, IL; brother, Christopher Abernathy, Caseyville, IL; maternal Grandmother, Betty Long; paternal Grandparents, Walter and Jerry Ann Abernathy; beat friend, Dan Rito; aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Cody's Children's education.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and socially distance.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL,
Funeral: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
