Charles Albers Charles "Chuck" Albers, 71, of Germantown, passed away from bladder cancer Friday, June 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1948, in Belleville, the son of the late Ray and Florence, nee Vollmer, Albers. After high school, following his parents' deaths, Chuck moved to Germantown to live with his grandparents, the late Henry and Catherine Albers. There, he met Diane "Mert" Dierkes, whom he married May 8, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown by Fr. Francis Seyer. She survives in Germantown. Chuck's favorite songs were "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "Look at Us;" his favorite car was his 1966 blue 396 Chevelle SS; his favorite truck was a Silverado; his favorite boat was a Ranger; his favorite vacation locations were anywhere there were mountains and trees, and all of the national parks plus Alaska, especially Yellowstone and Jackson Hole, WY; and his favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting and fishing and fishing and fishing. He and his wife, "Mert," vacationed in Florida every spring, where they attended Cardinals spring training games; and in the fall, they drove to locations as far east as Nova Scotia, as far north as Crater Lake in Oregon, and anywhere in between. And we almost forgot to mention that his favorite pastimewas FISHING! While Chuck and Mert did not have children, in the '70s and '80s, kids from all over town came to their yard to play whiffle ball in the summer, with Chuck as the pitcher, and to play football in the fall, with Chuck as the quarterback. He also coached softball. He was the biggest kid in town! Chuck retired from General Motors (GM) in Wentzville, MO. On January 25, 1989, he saved a coworker's life by administering the Heimlich Maneuver. For his heroic efforts, Chuck was honored by GM with a gold watch, plaque, and luncheon. He proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. He was a member and adjutant of Germantown American Legion Post 325 and a member and secretary of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269. In addition to Mert, his wife of forty-nine years, Chuck is survived by his brother, Gary "Goober" (JoAnn) Albers; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (John) Santel, Marita Dierkes Hilmes, Janet Bach, Patricia (Steve) Reed, Shirley (Skip) Etter, JoAnn Sellers, and Kathy Rakers; brother-in-law Leroy "Perk" (Phyllis) Dierkes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great- nieces, and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Leona, nee Maue, Dierkes; and brothers-in-law Donald "Pete" Dierkes, Gene Hilmes, Stan Bach, Rich Sellers, and Joe Rakers. In lieu of floral pieces, plants, concrete stones and benches, lanterns, wind chimes, and other gifts, the Albers family requests that memorials be made to Germantown American Legion Post 325, St. Boniface Cemetery, or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269. Memorials will be received at church or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 North 5 th Street, Breese, IL, 62230). Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. The Albers family kindly requests that guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at both the visitation and the funeral.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 22, 2020.