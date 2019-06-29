Charles Allgire Charles "Charlie" M. Allgire, born on December 22, 1930 in Belleville, IL passed away on June 25, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Charlie was a retired U.S. Air Force Civilian employee and a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He served in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. He was a life member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Illinois National Guard Association, Military Officers Association of America, and Belleville Little Devils. Charlie was also a member of the Ainad Shriners, American Legion Post 58 and St. Clair Lodge #24 AF & AM. He also served the Village of Swansea as a Trustee for many years. He was an active member of Westview Baptist Church until his wife's Alzheimers required him to step away from those duties in 2012. Charlie, along with his wife, Vana, enjoyed weeks of camping at Carlyle Lake or traveling across the U.S. with friends and family in their motor home. He was known to be short on words, yet, full of pulling pranks. Charlie also enjoyed fishing. He had many a tackle box and poles to share. He was preceded in death by his wife Vana Joyce (nee Griebel) who passed away, November 2017, his father, Charles M. Allgire Sr. and his mother, Irma A. (nee Hamant) Allgire. Charlie is survived by his four children, Cindy (Joe) Miller of Caseyville, IL; Susie (Terry) Taggart of O'Fallon, IL; Butch (Lynn) Allgire and Tim Allgire of Belleville, IL.; sister Arline Poirot, of Lawton, OK and sister-in-law, Vicki (Dan) Cushman of Belleville, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Barr, Jody (Nick) Yarber, Lauren (Brett) Higgins, Collin Allgire, Abby (Ben) Sgro, Mallory Allgire and Shannon Allgire as well as several nieces and nephews. Charlie also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Ally Barr, Kaiden Allgire, Bentley & Abel Yarber and Eliette Sgro. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff at Cedarhurst of Shiloh for the love and care they gave our dad since December of 2011. Donations in his memory can be made to Belleville Little Devils and Ainad Shriners. Service: Visitation will be from 1:30-4pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Funeral service to immediately follow at the funeral home. In the spirit of Charlie, dress is casual.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019