ANDERSON III - Charles A. "Alex" Anderson, III, age 47, of Collinsville, IL, born on June 2, 1972 in Belleville, IL, passed away May 3, 2020 at his residence. A limited public visitation from 10 am to 11 am will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL followed by 11 am services in the Kassly Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL



