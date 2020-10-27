Charles "Chuck" Ashburn

August 12, 1944 - October 24, 2020

Maryville, Illinois - Charles "Chuck" Ashburn passed peacefully on the evening of Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 76.

He enjoyed many things in life. In retirement, he was able to spend his winters in his beloved Texas, on the beach with his lifetime love, Kay. There he found a true passion flying his kites and became part of a wonderful kit family.

He is survived by his wife Kay, and their children, Chuck (Julie) Ashburn and Terrie Tayloe, as well as their grandchildren, Nathan, Christopher (Nicole), Lauren and Mary Katherine Ashburn and Alyssa and Andrew Tayloe.

Charles was a faithful servant of Our Lord and Our Mother Mary.

Memorials may be made to Monsignor James O'Connell Seminarian Fund, P.O. Box 7565, Little Rock, AR 72217-7565

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Harold Fischer, OMI, Pastor.

Interment: Sunset Hills Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.

Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL





