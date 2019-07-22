Charles Austin Charles E. Austin, 87, of Fenton, MO, born January 18, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, died July 20, 2019 at St. Clare SSM in Fenton, MO. Charles retired from the Air Force and then continued as a civil service worker at Scott Air Force Base, IL until retiring in 1995. A year after retirement he drove a transport van for patients to and from doctor appointments and volunteered at St. Clare Hospital where he drove the shuttle van for visitors. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Hattie (nee Hancock) Austin, his first wife Shirley (nee Dahmer) Austin, and three siblings; Virgil, June, and William "Jack", father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Virginia Sherrod. He is survived by his wife Rosemary (nee Sherrod) Austin; three children and two step-children, Charles (Jan) Austin of Kansas City, MO, Robert (Nancy) Austin of Mascoutah, IL, Christi Dressman of Independence, KY, Rayleen (Steve) Kelly of Clayton, MO, Rick (Maria) Hunter of St. Louis, MO; 11 grandchildren, Caitlin, Jessica, Emily (Dean), John (Chrissy), Erin, Daniel, Spencer, Andrew (Cynthia), Nicole (Dan), Charity (Chad), and Josh; 6 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Kate (Lou) Emge. Memorials may be made to Zion City Church (https://www.zcitychurch.net/) or to the donor's choice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/ Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Tuesday, July 23, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at utis South County Chapel the following morning, Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Kutis FuneraL Home, Inc

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 22, 2019