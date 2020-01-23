|
Charles Beil Charles I. Beil, 88 of Millstadt, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 23, 1931 in Millstadt, Illinois, he was the son of Charles and Otillia Beil, nee Bereitschaft and they precede him in death. Charles was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Beil and his brother, Walter Beil. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Laureen D. Beil, nee Hess of Millstadt, Illinois whom he married in 1952. His daughter, Cheryl (Perry) Scherman of Vichy, Missouri, his son Mark Beil of Millstadt, Illinois, his brother Ralph (Marilyn) Beil also of Millstadt, Illinois, his granddaughter Kate Penn and his great-grandchildren; Payton and Tyler Penn in addition to many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Charles co-owned Charles Beil and Sons Trucking Company with his two brothers for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was passionate about restoring his 1936 Dodge pickup truck and was a member of the Horseless Carriage Antique Car Club of St. Louis. He was a long-time member of Zion Church in Millstadt. Most of all, Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Burial: Private inurnment will take place at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt, Illinois at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020