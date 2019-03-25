Charles Richard 'Rick' Blanchard Jr. Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Charles Blanchard, Jr., age 70,born October 9, 1948, in Milwaukee, Wisc., passed away Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019 at Charles Gardens Retirement Community, Fairview Heights, Ill. Rick served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and retired in 1989 as an Automated Systems Programming Technician Chief Master Sergeant. He served tours in Thailand, Iceland, Korea, Germany and various locations in the United States to include Scott Air Force Base. After retiring from the military, he continued his service to the nation as a Systems Design and Computer Software Development Specialist and was one of the initial and primary developers of the Global Decision Support System (GDSS) which handled the global logistics and airlift movement of aircraft for the Department of Defense. Rick was also recognized as an outstanding contributor to the team mission of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron - Thunderbirds. He was a man of integrity, a patriot, hardworking and respected for his expertise in aviation. Rick enjoyed time supporting the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts, and was a primary architect of their automated event registration system. He was preceded in death by his parentsCharles R. and Phillis, nee Ellis, Blanchard, Sr., and sister Jennifer Blanchard. Surviving arehis friend and caregiver Audrey Ann Slinkard of St Charles, Mo.; his former spouseMarie Lorayne, nee Frazier, Blanchard of Mascoutah, Ill.; his children Rick (Laura) Blanchard of Mascoutah, Ill.; Joe (Amy) Blanchard of Mascoutah, Ill.; Brandy (Jeremy) Benedickof O'Fallon, Ill.; and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to TheGreater St. Louis Area Council Endowment Fund, Boy Scouts of America, 4568 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108.Online condolences may be offered at www.wfh-ofallon.com Service: Visitation will be begin at 9 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill., followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary