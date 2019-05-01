Home

Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Charles Boeckman Jr. Obituary
Charles "Chuck" L. Boeckman Jr. Charles "Chuck" L. Boeckman Jr., 55, residing in Hermosa Beach Ca., born on November 20, 1963 in Breese IL, passed away on April 16, 2019. Chuck lived a very active and colorful life. He lived all over the country and he had many hobbies and interests including flying, brewing beer and racing off road motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking, had a great sense of humor and was interested in world events. He loved to travel the world with his wife and best friend, Jill. He also had a 33 year career in Federal service, including 10 years as an active duty officer in the U.S. Air Force. Chuck's career specialties included computer security, signals intelligence analysis and supporting space systems development and operations. Chuck had a deep appreciation for education. After having earned his Master's degree, Chuck taught computer engineering in the graduate program part time for six years at SIUE. Chuck is preceded in death by his brother Richard A. Boeckman and his dad Charles L. Boeckman Sr. He is survived by his dear wife Jill Boeckman (nee Holtgrave) whom he married on July 19, 2012; his mother, Nancy Boeckman; children, Cassandra, Brandon Boeckman, Henry Robert Bergmann and Gabrielle Bergmann; sisters, Carla Gillouin and Christy Generous; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019
