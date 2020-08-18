Charles Byers

Charles E. Byers Charles (Chuck) E. Byers, age 73, of Collinsville, Illinois, born November 27, 1946 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. and Charlotte L. (nee Woodward) Byers. Chuck graduated in 1969 from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He retired from IDOT after 35 years as a civil engineer. He was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. Chuck had a lifelong enjoyment of the outdoors. Surviving are his wife, Gail Ann (nee Jones) Adams Byers of Collinsville, IL, who he married in January 2013, three sons, Charles R. (Gail) Byers of Belleville, IL, Mark (Rita) Byers of Fairview Heights, IL, and James Byers of Fairview Heights, IL, two step-daughters, Nannette Johnson of Collinsville, IL and Annette Bosslet of St. Louis, MO, one sister, Janice (Van) Robinson of Greenville, SC and 6 grandchildren, Matthew Byers, Garrett Byers, Jackson Byers, Bryan Adams, Sara Gossage and Jeffrey Bosslet. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Strong and Pastor Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Please note that all visitors are REQUIRED to wear masks.