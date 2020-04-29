Charles Byford Charles Elwood Byford, 82, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in O'Fallon, IL. Charles was born August 28, 1937 in Marion, Kentucky to Leroy and Mary Marcella (Hodge) Byford. He married Virginia Hornal on November 14, 1967 in Cahokia, IL. Together, they shared 52 years of marriage. She survives and resides in Waterloo, IL. Also surviving are his siblings, Barbara Mercer of Kentucky, Mary Moody of Kentucky, Pamela Marlowe of Alabama, Gerald Byford of Arkansas and Ronald Byford of Columbia, IL; special friends, Wayne and Susan Hargrave of Waterloo, IL; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Byford Jr and one brother, Marshall Byford. Charles worked and retired as a chemical operator for Afton Chemical Company for 30+ years and was a member of the Labor Local 871-C. He also held memberships at the Columbia American Legion Post 581 for 25 years and the St. Clair County Anglers. Charles enjoyed his time behind the wheel of his '65 Ford Mustang, fishing, deer hunting, golfing and eagle watching. Above all else, he cherished the time with his family and close friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations can be made to the Columbia American Legion Post 581 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Additional condolences may sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation and funeral for Charles will all be held privately at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.