Charles C. Duell II
06/21/1949 - 06/18/2020
Charles Duell II Charles C. Duell II, Retired Air Force Colonel, 70, of Shiloh, IL passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Charles (Chuck) was born on June 21, 1949 in Munich, Germany. He had a long and distinguished military career, was a published author of "The Brown Shoes", and was an avid military history buff. He also enjoyed shooting, golfing, reading, and was a loyal Arkansas Razorbacks and Atlanta Braves fan. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick V. and LaNell M. (nee Dobbins) Duell and uncle, Charles Clark Duell I. He is survived by his wife, Martha "Marty" (nee Long) Duell of Shiloh, IL; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Matthew McClung of Redding, CA, son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Rebecca Whisler of Belleville, IL, daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Matthew Klein of Fairview Heights, IL, and son, Charles C. Duell III of O'Fallon, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Stanley Yucha of Mount Carmel, PA and sister, Elizabeth Duell of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren; four nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject. org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Services: The family will have a celebration of his life at their home, receiving family and friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from noon until 4:00 PM. Charles will be buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
