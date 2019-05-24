Charles Caesar Charles J. Caesar, 91 years, of Waterloo, IL, and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. He was born November 30, 1927, in Belleville, IL, son of the late Alvin and Estella, nee Germain, Caesar. He was married to June, nee Feldmeier, Caesar, who survives him. They were married on June 18, 1949, in Belleville, IL, and were approaching 70 years of marriage. Charlie was a retired electrician from Ameren U.E., St. Louis, MO. He had also served as union steward for the IBEW. He had served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WW II. Memberships include Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, and Knights of Columbus #6165, George R. Kutterer Council Columbia, IL. His love of golf took them to Florida to live after retirement. Charlie was a friend to everyone he met, and was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are two daughters, Karen Waterman of Waterloo, IL, and Nancy (Keith) Connelly of Waterloo, IL; four grandchildren, Cara (Wayne) Pulcher, Christopher (Pat) Fassel, Samantha (Jarrett) Williams, and Casey Swank; ten great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Caesar; daughter, Michele 'Shelly' Fassel, and two brothers, Richard Caesar, and Robert Caesar. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:30 am - 11:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday May 28, 11:00 am, at the church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home.

