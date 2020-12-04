Charles Chesley Woodcock
June 29, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Charles C. Woodcock, 75, of Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St Louis, MO.
Charles was born June 29, 1945 in Portageville, MO. Charles was a member of Crosspointe Christian Church in Mascoutah, IL, He was employed by Peerless Premier as a laborer for 39 years. He enjoyed spending time at his family's winery, listening to Bluegrass Music, working in the yard, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mandy (nee Lashley) Woodcock; brothers, Herbert Woodcock and Thomas Woodcock; and sisters, Betty Baer and Wilma Stone.
Charles is survived by his wife, Lillian Woodcock (nee Fluck) of Belleville, IL; children, Angela (Steve) Gorazd of Lebanon, IL and Shelia Woodcock of Belleville, Il; brother, Edward Woodcock; grandchildren, Stephen (Ava) Gorazd of Gilbert, AZ and Matthew Gorazd; great-grandchild, Wilder Gorazd; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Nurses Foundation https://www.illinoisnurses.foundation/donations/
or the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate/
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269 with Rev. Charlie McGee officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.