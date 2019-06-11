Services Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. 9900 St. Clair Avenue Fairview Heights , IL 62208 618-398-1122 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. 9900 St. Clair Avenue Fairview Heights , IL 62208 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Community Bible Church 4940 Benchmark Centre Drive Swansea , IL View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Community Bible Church 4940 Benchmark Centre Drive Swansea , IL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles Cima Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Cima

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Cima Charles Anthony Cima went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7 2019. He was 72 years old. Charlie was born in East St. Louis, IL on June 30th, 1946, the first, only, and much loved child of his parents; Joseph Charles Cima and Isal "Midge" Cima (née Galembo). The happiest times in his childhood, teenage and adult years were spent at Noblett Lake in Mark Twain National Forest with his beloved group of extended family and friends; camping, fishing, swimming, and playing pranks on everyone around whohe caught not looking. As an adult, he started his career in service of his community for the French Village Fire Department in French Village, IL, and eventually became Fire Chief. While working at French Village, he met the love of his life; Marlys (née Clark), who lived across the street from the fire station. They married in 1978, and started a journey together that would span almost 40 years. Their love for each other was true and unwavering. Over the years, they had 3 daughters; Rebekah Kathleen (Kate), Rachel Clark and Mollie Noelle. Charlie was incredibly devoted to all of his girls, and they all loved him beyond measure. In 1975, Charlie joined the Ladue Fire Department, and spent 15 years with the men who became his brothers at Engine House One in Ladue, Missouri. During this time Charlie founded his own arson investigation company; RKC Arson Investigation of Collinsville IL, and Charlie's Hauling of Fairview Heights IL. He worked side by side with his father, Joe, and they both enjoyed it very much. An on the job injury in 1990 forced him into early retirement as a firefighter, but The City of Ladue recognized a good man when they saw one, and they offered him a position as Building Inspector for the City of Ladue. During this time, Charlie wrote monthly articles and was a featured contributor for Northern and Southern Rodder, a nationally circulated magazine for Hot Rod aficionados. He also founded his business East Ridge Trading Company of Fairview Heights, IL; where he sold die-cast hot rods and decals at many local and national car shows. He retired from Ladue in 2010. Throughout his life and after retirement, Charlie was a prolific fisherman. Bass and crappie rightly feared him. All other animals that he encountered loved him. Charlie was an incredibly funny, gentle and sweet man. He had a remarkably blessed life, and was a blessing to those who knew him. He was a wonderful son to his parents, partner to his wife Marlys, father to his daughters, and friend to the many people in his life who consider themselves lucky to have known him. He was a leader in his community. He saved many people's lives, and has touched the hearts of countless numbers of people who have known him over the years. Charlie could make people laugh till they cry at the drop of a hat, and he really squeezed pretty much all you can hope to squeeze out of this gift of life that we all get. He spent his final years very happy and comfortable at his home on Bel Dere Drive, taken care of lovingly by his daughters and always accompanied by his dogs, Hank and Houston, after his beloved wife Marlys passed away in November of 2017. He will be sorely missed, but those who knew him and loved him dearly know that their reunion in heaven was sweet, and was also what he had longed for since her passing. He leaves behind a whole host of family and lifelong friends who will remember him fondly as an outstanding man, and will think of him often. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church, 4940 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL. Services: Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church, Swansea, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019