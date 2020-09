DUCKWORTH SR. - Charles Michael "Chuck" Duckworth Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior at Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, MO. He was born May 28, 1960. a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of private funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store