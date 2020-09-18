Charles Goestenkors Charles E. Goestenkors, age 84, of Damiansville, IL, died peacefully at his home on September 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 20, 1935 in Aviston, the son of the late Frank and Pauline (nee Strieker) Goestenkors. He married his classmate and love of his life Dolores "Dot" Toennies on May 14, 1957, and she preceded him in death on February 20, 2004. Our sorrow is soothed by the joy we feel to know Mom welcomed Dad with open arms during their heavenly reunion. He is survived by 4 loving children to whom he & Dot taught invaluable life lessons demonstrated through kindness, compassion, generosity, patience and humor. They are Gerianne "Geri" (Al) Varel of Damiansville, Clifford "Cliff" (Judy) Goestenkors of Damiansville, Leonard "Lenny" (Becky) Goestenkors of Lawrenceville IL, and James "Jim" Goestenkors of St. Louis. He is also survived by his dear friend & card partner Arlene Korte of Damiansville. His pride and joy were his 6 grandchildren to whom he passed on his love of hunting, fishing, gardening. wine making/tasting and nature. They are Kyle (Mindy) Varel, Keith (Kristen) Varel, Cory (Andra) Goestenkors, Kara (Ryan) Voss, Ryan (friend Whitney Zobrist) Goestenkors, and Nicole (Omar) Gomez. Two step-grandchildren Jackie Todd Brown and Jarrod (Andrea) Brown. Twelve great-grandchildren, Cade & Cammi Varel, Nya Beth & Hattie Anne Varel, Trigg, Tucker & Levi Goestenkors, Sophia & Farrah Voss, Rowan Goestenkors and Natalia & Isael Gomez. Five step-great grandchildren, Alex & Grayson Wilham, Nihkenzie Brown and Connor & Harrison Brown. He is also survived by two sisters, Florence Lohman and Jane Netemeyer of Aviston. Brother John "Jack" (Carol) Goestenkors of White Lake, Michigan. Sisters-in-law Mary Goestenkors of Aviston, Evelyn "Evie" Goestenkors of Carlyle, Maureen "Moe" Goestenkors of Aviston; Brothers & Sisters-in-law Alfred & Pat Toennies, Angela "Ange" Wobbe, Albin "Bones" & Darlene Toennies, Melvin & Alice Toennies, Darlene & Rich Toennies all of Damiansville and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Francis (Dick) Goestenkors, Stanley Goestenkors, Richard Goestenkors, Robert Goestenkors; mother & father-in-law Albert & Mary Toennies, brothers-in-law Anthony (Buck) Lohman & Elmer Netemeyer, Thomas Toennies and Louis Wobbe. Chuck was employed for more than 30 years at Scott Air Force Base as a Boiler Operator in the Central Heating Plant. He was an Army Veteran. He was a faithful member of St. Damian Parish, St. Damian Adult Choir, St. Damian Holy Name Society, Damiansville Development Club and the Clinton County Purple Martin Club. He enjoyed playing softball and basketball in his younger years. He also loved being outside and at home planting a large garden and a variety of flowers every year, tending to his beautiful yard, growing blackberries for winemaking, playing euchre, taking care of his purple martin colony, bluebirds & wrens, taking his ranger on a ride to the woods, woodworking, crafting, reading, watching sports, camping, hunting, fishing, spending time at Boot Hill and at his son's lake at Freeburg, listening to classic country music, cooking, baking & making spiced pecans. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Mater Dei sports fan. To honor Chuck's spirit and example, in lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to do a random act of kindness for someone. Memorials can be made to St. Damian Catholic Church (Pipe Organ Fund), Mater Dei Catholic High School or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden IL 62265 who is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to the Goestenkors family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com
. Services: Visitation for friends and extended family will be held at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 8:00am-10:30am. Due to COVID occupancy limitations, a funeral mass will be private for immediate family only. The family requests that everyone please bring/wear a mask, no handshakes or hugs, and keep a social distanceThank you.