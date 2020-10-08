Charles E. Morgan
September 9, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Charles E. Morgan, age 62, of O'Fallon, IL, born May 23, 1958 in Memphis, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, IL, following a brief illness.
Chuck grew up in Memphis and graduated from Oakhaven High School. He later earned his B.A. from Maryland University. Chuck volunteered for many years as a mentor and coach for youth sports, instilling a love of sports and work ethic in his sons.
Chuck enlisted in the Army at the age of 17, serving as Traffic Management Coordinator, earning the
Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters. SFC Morgan was stationed at many military installations, to include Ft. Jackson, SC; Ft. Eustis, VA; Okinawa and Yokohama, Japan;
California; Ft. Hood, TX; Germany; Ft. Sill, OK; and England. A veteran of the Gulf War, Sergeant First Class Morgan retired in 1996 from the 1320 th Medium Port Command, Military Traffic Management Command, Europe, located in England.
After Army retirement, he worked as a driver and transportation coordinator for the Pacific Transportation Management Office in Seoul, Korea; Battle Creek, MI; and finally, Scott AFB, IL. He moved to O'Fallon in 2010 and worked as a transportation specialist with Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott AFB.
Surviving are his wife, Mali, nee Kang, Morgan, of O'Fallon; his two sons C.J. Morgan of Ft. Riley, KS, and George Morgan of Kalamazoo, MI; his mother Lettie Mae, nee Ward, Morgan of Memphis, TN; sister Susan Titus, brother-in-law Tom, and children Joseph and Josh Carter; brother-in-law Mark Ervin
and children Caleb and Hannah; and his dog Jackie.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles B. Morgan, sister Donna Ervin, and dog Brandy.
Sign the guest book or post a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com
.
Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, and 9:30 – 11:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home. (masks required)
Funeral: 11:00 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Jeffrey A. Hicks, SDDC, US Army, officiating. Procession will depart at 12:15 pm for burial with military honors to begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.