Moss Funeral Home
105 South Main Street
Trenton, IL 62293
(618) 224-9255
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moss Funeral Home
105 South Main Street
Trenton, IL 62293
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Moss Funeral Home
105 South Main Street
Trenton, IL 62293
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Trenton, IL
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Trenton, IL
More Obituaries for Charles Emig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Emig


1944 - 2019
Charles Emig Obituary
Charles Emig Charles A. Emig, age 75, of Trenton, died Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born November 5, 1944 in Highland, the son of the late Oliver and Bernadine, nee Schleper, Emig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Pauline, nee Jansen, Becker; brother-in-law, Charles Roth; and nieces, Deanne Roth and Angela Roth. Surviving are his wife Arlene, nee Becker, Emig of Trenton, whom he married September 20, 1968 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; sons, Bruce (Phebe La Mar) Emig of Columbia, MO, Anthony Emig of Trenton, and David (Stacy Deuser) Emig of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Sean La Mar, Katherine and Connor Emig, and Eli and Jack Emig; siblings, Elmer (Louise) Emig of Highland and Rita Emig of Atlanta, GA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arnold (Marianne) Becker of Cleveland, TN, Margaret Roth of Trenton, and Bernell (Mary) Becker of Beckemeyer; and nieces and nephews. Charles spent a lifetime working the land as a farmer. He was also a long-time barber, an auctioneer, salesman, and United States Army veteran. He loved farming, auctions, and being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Memorials may be made to the charity the donor's choice and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
