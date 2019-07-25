Charles Engleman Charles Edward "Ed" Engleman, 75, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Ed was born September 10, 1943 in Loogootee, IN. He graduated in 1961 from O'Fallon Township High School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 until 1964. Ed was employed with McDonell Douglas for 32 years where he was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837. He was also a member of the O'Fallon Sportsmen's Club. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, David and Beatrice Rose (nee Guy) Engleman; siblings, Sr. Mary Sheila Engleman, Sisters of St. Benedict, Donald Engleman, Robert Engleman, James Engleman, and Gary Engleman; and sisters-in-law, Jane Whittington and Edith Engleman. Surviving are his wife, Hallie Engleman, nee Holtmann of O'Fallon, IL; daughters, Elaine (Donald) Blue of O'Fallon, IL and Amy (Paul) West of Millstadt, IL; sister, Sr. Brenda Engleman, Sisters of St. Benedict; sister-in-law, Emma Lou Engleman; grandchildren, Paul West Jr., Abigail Blue, and Donald Edward Blue; nephews, Charles Engleman, Jeff Engleman, Steve Engleman, Robert Engleman, and Michael Engleman; nieces, Debi Salinas, Sheila Ochu, Julie Do, Dawn Schaefer, and Valerie Whittington; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice at bjchospice.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplin Jason Pierce officiating. Interment will follow funeral service at O'Fallon City Cemetery, 600 North Oak, O'Fallon, IL 62269.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019