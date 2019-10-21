Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Charles Etling Obituary
Charles Etling Charles R. "Coke" Etling, of Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Caseyville, IL. Charles was born February 2, 1930 to Elmer A. and Gwendolyn (Kluge) Etling. He married Carol Anthoney on June 16, 1956 at Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL. She survives and resides in Belleville, IL. Also surviving are their children, David (Linda) Etling, Diane (Kurt) Dietz and Dawn (Bobby) Sparks; grandchildren, Benjamin (Sarah) Etling, Dan (Lara) Etling, Emily (Kenan) Lowry, Matthew (Karen) Dietz, Christopher (Dominique) Dietz, Christina (Brian) Behlke, Skyler and Taylor Sparks; great-grandchildren, Lance, Hollis, Amari, Noah, Emma, Saoirse, Alyssa and Nolan; and brother, Elmer Etling Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dorothy Helfrich. Charles owned and operated an office machine business in Belleville, IL. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting. He was known for his delicious wine, jelly and sauerkraut. Charles was also known as "Coke" by his dear friends and family. He was a volunteer firefighter for Eastside Volunteer Fire Protection District for many years. Above all else, Charles will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the Barnes Retina Institute. Visitation: A visitation will be held a Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. Service: A funeral service will be held at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 21, 2019
