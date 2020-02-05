Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Guyton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Etta Guyton


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Etta Guyton Obituary
Charles Etta Guyton Charles Etta Guyton, age 76, of Washington Park, IL, born on March 16, 1943 in Memphis, TN, died on January 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Charles Etta was a dietician for many years for St. Henry's Seminary in Belleville, IL. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Belleville, IL. Charles Etta was preceded in death by husband, Albert Guyton; her children, Marletta T. Guyton, Vincent C. Guyton and Lovie S. Guyton; her parents, Robert Charles Bruce and Treatha Williams Farmer; and her siblings, Alfonzo Farmer, Earlene Thurman, Rubystine Farmer, Thurman Farmer, and Charlie Farmer. Charles Etta is survived by her children, Benny Mae Lewis of Belleville, IL, Frances T. Ward of Gary, IN, Fanny E. Guyton of Alamosa, CO, Keith V. Guyton of Springfield, MO, and Angela Z. Muhammad of Swansea, IL; her grandchildren, Kiwan P. Guyton, LaTanya E. Lewis, Hollis R. Guyton, Elijah E. Lewis III, Thomas A. Henderson, Erica Henderson, Michelle A. Guyton, Rosalind C. Williams, and Katherine Guyton; 5 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, James (Bubba) Farmer, Roosevelt (Pee Wee) Farmer, Treatha (Tricia Ann) Lake, Sadie Mae Farmer, Calvin Farmer, Dorothy (Dot) Farmer, Rosie Fowowe, Annette (Nette) Ellis, and Robert C. Bruce, Jr. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Donations may be made to the . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL, with Reverend Michael Webb officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Garden of Memory, Millstadt, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -