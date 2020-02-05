|
Charles Etta Guyton Charles Etta Guyton, age 76, of Washington Park, IL, born on March 16, 1943 in Memphis, TN, died on January 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Charles Etta was a dietician for many years for St. Henry's Seminary in Belleville, IL. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Belleville, IL. Charles Etta was preceded in death by husband, Albert Guyton; her children, Marletta T. Guyton, Vincent C. Guyton and Lovie S. Guyton; her parents, Robert Charles Bruce and Treatha Williams Farmer; and her siblings, Alfonzo Farmer, Earlene Thurman, Rubystine Farmer, Thurman Farmer, and Charlie Farmer. Charles Etta is survived by her children, Benny Mae Lewis of Belleville, IL, Frances T. Ward of Gary, IN, Fanny E. Guyton of Alamosa, CO, Keith V. Guyton of Springfield, MO, and Angela Z. Muhammad of Swansea, IL; her grandchildren, Kiwan P. Guyton, LaTanya E. Lewis, Hollis R. Guyton, Elijah E. Lewis III, Thomas A. Henderson, Erica Henderson, Michelle A. Guyton, Rosalind C. Williams, and Katherine Guyton; 5 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, James (Bubba) Farmer, Roosevelt (Pee Wee) Farmer, Treatha (Tricia Ann) Lake, Sadie Mae Farmer, Calvin Farmer, Dorothy (Dot) Farmer, Rosie Fowowe, Annette (Nette) Ellis, and Robert C. Bruce, Jr. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Donations may be made to the . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL, with Reverend Michael Webb officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Garden of Memory, Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020