Charles F. "Charlie" Sabo, Jr. Charles Sabo, Jr., 69, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born Tuesday, July 5, 1949, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence. Charlie worked as a courier for District 201. He was past Secretary of the Quail Club Restoration Association, Member of SEIU Local 116, Secretary of the SEIU Retirees, avid bowler on many leagues, and served in the United States Army, as an M.P. during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his First Wife, Sandra Lynn Sabo, Parents, Charles F. and Alice, nee Raeber, Sabo, Sr. 2 Sisters, Patricia Keller, Diane Conley Surviving are his Wife, Lynn J. nee Hill, Sabo of Fairview Heights, IL, Son, Charles F. Sabo, III of Swansea, IL, Daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Buschschulte of Columbia, IL, Son, Michael Nehrkorn of Kirkwood, MO, 3 Grandchildren, Malcolm Sabo, Sandra Sabo, Hannah Buschschulte, Aunt, Nancy Yarber, Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews, Sisters and Brothers-in-law and Cousins. Memorials may be made to the BJC Hospice - Alton or . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. A special Thank You to the caring staff at BJC Hospice. Visitation: will be held from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL Funeral: services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Conley officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. A Celebration of Life Luncheon at Quail Club, Belleville, IL at 1 pm, Thursday March 14, 2019.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary