Obituary Flowers Charles P. Fischer Charles Fischer, 90, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 26th, 2019. He was born in Collinsville, Illinois on December 14th, 1928 to Walter F. and Mary E. (Grothe) Fischer. He married Dorothy McCormick on June 17, 1950 in Collinsville, Illinois. She survives. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Stephen Fischer, sister, Evelyn Harrell, and brothers, Earl Fischer and Walter Fischer and one brother-in-law, Wade McCormick. Charles is survived by his wife, children, Kathleen (Paul) Armstrong of Collinsville, Illinois, Karen (Bruce) Palmer of Edwardsville, Illinois, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He served his country in the Armed Forces in the United States Marine Corps. He later received an Associates Degree and became a Plumber working alongside his father at Walter F. Fischer Plumbing for sixty years. He was involved with the Egyptian Radio Club, a member of the Civil Defense, American Legion and the VFW in Collinsville. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Region II Team, Special Olympics and may be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Will be Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville.



