FOWLER JR. - Charles Fowler, Jr., 57 , born December 19, 1962 of Belleville, Illinois, departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Church of the Living God, Venice, IL; Burial Services at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements handled by Officer Funeral Home.



